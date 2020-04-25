Phore (PHR) Trading Up 32.4% Over Last Week

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. One Phore coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00002902 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Nanex, IDAX and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Phore has traded 32.4% higher against the dollar. Phore has a total market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $23,557.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phore alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004522 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000370 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000178 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 20,746,939 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Phore is phore.io. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain.

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, IDAX, Nanex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.