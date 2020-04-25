Photon (PHO) Trading Down 4% This Week

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 25th. One Photon coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex. Photon has a total market cap of $91,029.44 and approximately $10.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Photon has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,605.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $196.13 or 0.02578838 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $241.93 or 0.03181145 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.02 or 0.00592000 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.18 or 0.00804435 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013882 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00077184 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00027458 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00592092 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Photon Coin Profile

Photon (CRYPTO:PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 33,716,348,573 coins. The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin.

Photon Coin Trading

Photon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Photon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Photon using one of the exchanges listed above.

