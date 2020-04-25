Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $108.07 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will report sales of $108.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $105.70 million to $111.83 million. Physicians Realty Trust posted sales of $105.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $440.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $428.83 million to $458.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $460.63 million, with estimates ranging from $434.75 million to $500.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Physicians Realty Trust.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $107.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

In related news, Director Stanton D. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $100,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,593.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Lucey purchased 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,225.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,403.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 612,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 200,705 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 14,471 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,155,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,517,000 after acquiring an additional 348,120 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 529,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 143,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 126,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

DOC opened at $14.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 92.93%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.