Pinkcoin Hits Market Cap of $632,770.66 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and SouthXchange. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $632,770.66 and $482.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded up 15.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.34 or 0.01098455 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00053569 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00217169 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002065 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 442,566,758 coins and its circulating supply is 417,306,322 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink.

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

