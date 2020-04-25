Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $148.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $162.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at $2,210,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 98,738 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $12,418,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,099,693 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,022,259,000 after buying an additional 85,771 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,759,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 224.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,518 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 10,733 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PXD traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,983,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,464. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.46. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $173.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.24. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 13.45%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.