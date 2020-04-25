Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stake Increased by American Assets Investment Management LLC

American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $1,363,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $843,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,683,669 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $406,226,000 after purchasing an additional 397,359 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, AXA increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 40,324 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD opened at $77.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.12 and a 200-day moving average of $121.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.70. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $173.12.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 8.13%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.45%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PXD. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Argus started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.86.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.