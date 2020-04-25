Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Up 19.8% Over Last 7 Days

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $4.59 million and $71,677.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000393 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013278 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.11 or 0.02581672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00215404 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00060506 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00050478 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000822 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain’s genesis date was August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 154,596,169 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

