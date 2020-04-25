Pivot Token Reaches Market Cap of $1.52 Million (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. In the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Pivot Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall, BigONE and Binance DEX. Pivot Token has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $443,129.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about.

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

Pivot Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Binance DEX and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

