PIXEL Market Capitalization Reaches $441,228.06 (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded 32.1% lower against the dollar. PIXEL has a total market cap of $441,228.06 and $249,022.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL token can now be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinone.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PIXEL

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,743 tokens. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en.

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

