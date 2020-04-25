Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Given “Buy” Rating at William Blair

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $97.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $57.90 on Friday. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $88.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.20.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $191.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.75 million. Research analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Dorvin D. Lively acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $499,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 44,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,269.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Jeffrey Miller acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.18 per share, for a total transaction of $106,360.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,104.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 92,000 shares of company stock worth $5,384,710 in the last three months. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Planet Fitness by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

