PlatinumBAR Trading Down 11.4% Over Last Week (XPTX)

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 25th. One PlatinumBAR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, PlatinumBAR has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlatinumBAR has a market capitalization of $2,608.54 and approximately $2.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PlatinumBAR alerts:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Profile

PlatinumBAR (CRYPTO:XPTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx. The official website for PlatinumBAR is platinumbar.io.

PlatinumBAR Coin Trading

PlatinumBAR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinumBAR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatinumBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlatinumBAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlatinumBAR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.