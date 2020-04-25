PlayChip Trading 7.2% Higher Over Last Week (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One PlayChip token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC. PlayChip has a total market cap of $1.86 million and $322.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PlayChip has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PlayChip Token Profile

PLA is a token. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. PlayChip's total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip's official message board is medium.com/playchip. PlayChip's official website is www.playchip.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PlayChip

PlayChip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

