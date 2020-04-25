PlayFuel Tops 24-Hour Volume of $9.03 Million (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 25th. In the last week, PlayFuel has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlayFuel has a total market capitalization of $188.96 million and $9.03 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayFuel token can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00005008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00052518 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.01 or 0.04492141 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00064753 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00037407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013300 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009015 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About PlayFuel

PlayFuel (PLF) is a token. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io. The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

PlayFuel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using U.S. dollars.

