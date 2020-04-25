POA Network (POA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $680,941.00

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 25th. POA Network has a market capitalization of $3.87 million and approximately $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX. In the last seven days, POA Network has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About POA Network

POA Network (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. POA Network’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA Network is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling POA Network

POA Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

