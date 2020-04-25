Polis (POLIS) Price Reaches $0.83

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. In the last seven days, Polis has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Polis coin can now be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00010955 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, STEX, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Polis has a total market cap of $8.19 million and approximately $11,277.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polis alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official website for Polis is polispay.org. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.