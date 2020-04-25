PolySwarm Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $11,121.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolySwarm token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, HitBTC and TOPBTC. During the last week, PolySwarm has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013231 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.54 or 0.02595935 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00214579 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00060618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00050181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000185 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

PolySwarm’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io. PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/@PolySwarm. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PolySwarm Token Trading

PolySwarm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, DDEX and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

