PopularCoin (POP) Price Up 153.5% Over Last Week

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded up 412.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. PopularCoin has a total market cap of $240,804.25 and $11.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PopularCoin has traded up 153.5% against the dollar. One PopularCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PopularCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00589702 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013885 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00038011 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00041677 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005597 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006499 BTC.

PopularCoin Coin Profile

POP is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,010,106,870 coins. PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

PopularCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PopularCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PopularCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.