Populous One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.84 Million (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. In the last seven days, Populous has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Populous token can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00003348 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, Livecoin, HitBTC and LATOKEN. Populous has a total market capitalization of $13.47 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $194.43 or 0.02573524 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00214547 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00060598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00050593 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000819 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous launched on April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous. The official website for Populous is populous.world.

Buying and Selling Populous

Populous can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Mercatox, CoinExchange, Bithumb, DragonEX, Livecoin, OKEx, HitBTC, Binance and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

