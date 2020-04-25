Portland Ltd Acquires Shares of 123,995 Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Portland Ltd acquired a new stake in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 123,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000. Pinterest comprises approximately 4.0% of Portland Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 9,401.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,835,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,015,000 after purchasing an additional 21,605,750 shares during the last quarter. FirstMark Capital I GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at $175,509,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 7,159.4% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,473,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411,553 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 2,709.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,747,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,805 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 486.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,425,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $1,624,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $1,561,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 554,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,508,546.

Shares of Pinterest stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.62. 16,663,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,100,622. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $36.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.73 and a quick ratio of 11.74.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 100.37% and a negative net margin of 119.13%. The firm had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.93 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.98.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

