Portland Ltd Makes New Investment in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Portland Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 127,733 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,000. LYFT accounts for about 7.1% of Portland Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LYFT by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,684,762 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $158,519,000 after buying an additional 171,421 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LYFT by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,053,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $45,303,000 after buying an additional 133,698 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LYFT in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. AO Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of LYFT by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 487,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $20,959,000 after buying an additional 181,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LYFT by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $157,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $87,290.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,222 shares of company stock worth $879,996.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LYFT shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. KeyCorp cut their price target on LYFT from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of LYFT in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on LYFT from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on LYFT to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. LYFT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

Shares of LYFT stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.96. 4,897,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,574,294. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60. LYFT Inc has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.49 million. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 167.96% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. On average, research analysts expect that LYFT Inc will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

