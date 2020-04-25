PPD (NASDAQ:SDGR) Given $50.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of PPD (NASDAQ:SDGR) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $50.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.21) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned PPD an industry rank of 52 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get PPD alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of PPD in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PPD in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company.

In other PPD news, insider James E. Flynn bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $7,235,000.00.

NASDAQ:SDGR traded up $6.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.62. 1,421,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,833. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.60. PPD has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $56.65.

About PPD

Schrödinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PPD (SDGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.