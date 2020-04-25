Priority Technology (PRTH) and The Competition Head to Head Review

Priority Technology (NASDAQ: PRTH) is one of 138 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Priority Technology to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Priority Technology and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Priority Technology -8.08% N/A -7.27% Priority Technology Competitors -0.93% -17.35% -0.59%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Priority Technology and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Priority Technology $371.85 million -$33.59 million -3.10 Priority Technology Competitors $2.87 billion $434.99 million 12.81

Priority Technology’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Priority Technology. Priority Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Priority Technology and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Priority Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Priority Technology Competitors 1430 5698 9639 436 2.53

Priority Technology presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 480.65%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 21.56%. Given Priority Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Priority Technology is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.9% of Priority Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Priority Technology rivals beat Priority Technology on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer Payments; and Commercial Payments and Managed Services. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance. It also provides CPX, a turnkey commercial payments platform comprising CPX Access, CPX Gateway, CPX Commercial Acceptance, and CPX Payments solutions that automate the AP payment process between buyers and suppliers to enhance financial rebates and automate payment of vendor payments. In addition, the company offers curated managed services and a suite of integrated automated payment solutions to various financial institutions and card networks. It serves small and mid-sized businesses, and enterprises, as well as distribution partners, including retail and wholesale independent sales organizations, financial institutions, and independent software vendors. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

