PRIZM (PZM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $314,082.00

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for $0.0542 or 0.00000715 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PRIZM has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar. PRIZM has a market cap of $55.02 million and $314,082.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PRIZM alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,571.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $239.77 or 0.03166879 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002128 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.08 or 0.00714240 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005226 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013024 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,015,701,819 coins. The official website for PRIZM is en.prizm.club. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PRIZM Coin Trading

PRIZM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PRIZM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIZM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.