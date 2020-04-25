Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) is Capital City Trust Co. FL’s 10th Largest Position

Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.0% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the first quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 32,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 260.1% in the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 180,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,881,000 after acquiring an additional 130,550 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 131.3% in the first quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 10,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 66,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at $35,772,809.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,988,193 shares of company stock worth $482,520,915. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

Shares of PG stock opened at $118.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.99. The firm has a market cap of $294.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.11, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

