Professional Advisory Services Inc. Sells 13,771 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,771 shares during the period. United Technologies accounts for 2.1% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $9,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 35.7% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 12.3% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 35.0% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.07.

UTX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.43. The company had a trading volume of 8,544,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $158.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.71.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. United Technologies’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

