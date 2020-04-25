Project Pai (PAI) Hits Market Capitalization of $19.45 Million

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Project Pai has a market cap of $19.45 million and $758,979.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, HBUS, Huobi and OOOBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00052354 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $338.19 or 0.04443531 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00064610 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00037486 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013220 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009066 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,669,360,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,462,073,664 coins. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com.

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OOOBTC, LBank, HBUS, Bitfinex and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

