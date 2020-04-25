Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRTA shares. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the fourth quarter worth about $5,102,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Prothena by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 399,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after buying an additional 211,319 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Prothena by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 380,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 112,202 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 469,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 109,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the third quarter worth $677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

PRTA traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $11.95. The company had a trading volume of 282,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.61. Prothena has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 21.36 and a current ratio of 21.36.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 9,542.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.40%. Analysts forecast that Prothena will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

