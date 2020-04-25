Proton Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.02 Million (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 69.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Proton token can currently be bought for about $0.0690 or 0.00000911 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Proton has traded 117.1% higher against the dollar. Proton has a total market cap of $6.18 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00052529 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $333.89 or 0.04409975 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00064604 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00037473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013247 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008960 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003263 BTC.

About Proton

Proton (XPR) is a token. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,586,536 tokens. The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com. The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_.

Buying and Selling Proton

Proton can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

