ProxyNode Trading Up 4.9% Over Last Week (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 25th. ProxyNode has a total market cap of $85,394.31 and $65.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProxyNode coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Over the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ProxyNode alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.54 or 0.01122149 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00055190 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00228573 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002116 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000779 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProxyNode Profile

ProxyNode (CRYPTO:PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 162,208,128 coins. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network. ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769.

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

ProxyNode can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ProxyNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProxyNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.