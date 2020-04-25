Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,670 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $7,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. State Street Corp increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,488,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,682,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,939 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,784,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,703,000 after purchasing an additional 281,413 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,451,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,892,000 after purchasing an additional 724,119 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,934,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,077 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $222,627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $51.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.52. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.45.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $32,587.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,554.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

