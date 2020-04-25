Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,884 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.15% of Public Storage worth $52,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 31.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 11.8% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Public Storage by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 25,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 44.6% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Public Storage from $202.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $255.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.55.

Public Storage stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.23. The stock had a trading volume of 597,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,864. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $155.37 and a 1-year high of $266.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.99). Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 53.41%. The business had revenue of $717.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.42%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

