Pure Trading 49.3% Lower This Week (PUREX)

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded 49.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Pure coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Pure has traded down 49.3% against the dollar. Pure has a total market capitalization of $1,450.00 and $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pure alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.67 or 0.01120516 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00050210 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00228589 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002121 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000714 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pure Profile

Pure (CRYPTO:PUREX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. Pure’s official website is purexalt.io. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin.

Buying and Selling Pure

Pure can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.