Qbao (QBT) Price Reaches $0.0045

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Qbao has a market capitalization of $295,662.30 and $996.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qbao has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One Qbao token can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Gate.io, EXX and Allcoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000106 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Token Profile

Qbao is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339.

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, EXX, CoinEgg, Allcoin and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.