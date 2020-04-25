qiibee Price Reaches $0.0045 (QBX)

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. qiibee has a market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $292.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, qiibee has traded up 26.3% against the US dollar. One qiibee token can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Coinsuper.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get qiibee alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.43 or 0.02573524 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00214547 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00060598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00050593 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000819 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About qiibee

qiibee’s total supply is 1,380,392,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 697,457,800 tokens. qiibee’s official message board is blog.qiibee.com. qiibee’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. qiibee’s official website is qiibee.com.

qiibee Token Trading

qiibee can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade qiibee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase qiibee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for qiibee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for qiibee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.