Qtum Price Hits $1.48 on Top Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $1.48 or 0.00019636 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and CoinEgg. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $143.36 million and $388.85 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005759 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000443 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,357,300 coins and its circulating supply is 96,607,300 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Huobi, Coinnest, Liquid, Iquant, LiteBit.eu, CoinEgg, BitForex, CoinExchange, OTCBTC, ZB.COM, DragonEX, Binance, Gate.io, HitBTC, Coindeal, Coinone, OKEx, HBUS, Ovis, CoinEx, Coinsuper, Bit-Z, LBank, Bithumb, Bitfinex, Bibox, Bitbns, Upbit, Coinrail, EXX, ABCC, BCEX, Exrates, Kucoin, Liqui, BigONE, Bleutrade, GOPAX, DigiFinex, Livecoin, Crex24, Bittrex, Allcoin and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.