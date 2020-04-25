QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $396,895.81

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. During the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a market capitalization of $396,895.81 and $163,461.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013278 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $195.11 or 0.02581672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00215404 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00060506 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00050478 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000822 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000185 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 358,025,330 tokens. The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant.

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

