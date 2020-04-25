QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,337 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 8,861 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of QUALCOMM worth $50,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.04. 6,037,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,003,845. The firm has a market cap of $84.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.12. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

