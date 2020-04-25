Quant Reaches Market Cap of $64.28 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Quant has a total market capitalization of $64.28 million and $3.07 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quant has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Quant token can now be purchased for approximately $5.32 or 0.00070093 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quant Token Profile

QNT is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official website is quant.network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

