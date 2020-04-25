Quanta Utility Token Price Up 22.9% Over Last Week (QNTU)

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Quanta Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $2,568.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quanta Utility Token has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quanta Utility Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and Bit-Z.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00052421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $342.63 or 0.04505537 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00064596 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00037497 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013285 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008951 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Quanta Utility Token Token Profile

Quanta Utility Token (CRYPTO:QNTU) is a token. Its launch date was April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,023,213,667 tokens. Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc. Quanta Utility Token’s official website is www.quantaplc.im. The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta.

Buying and Selling Quanta Utility Token

Quanta Utility Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quanta Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quanta Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

