Quantstamp Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.18 Million (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 25th. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $5.18 million and $316,971.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantstamp token can now be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, GOPAX and DDEX. Over the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $194.98 or 0.02580012 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00215412 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00060550 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00050568 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000822 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantstamp Token Trading

Quantstamp can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, IDEX, Huobi, DDEX, GOPAX and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

