Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Up 0.5% This Week (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $4.84 million and approximately $50,848.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can now be bought for about $0.0683 or 0.00000903 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Upbit, Liqui and Tidex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006091 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00019664 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008348 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.36 or 0.02239497 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000717 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000316 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 70,957,206 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, Tidex, Upbit and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.