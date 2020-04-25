Quark (QRK) Price Hits $0.0058 on Top Exchanges

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Quark coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittylicious, Cryptopia and FreiExchange. Quark has a total market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $212.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quark has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000329 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 264,182,199 coins. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Cryptopia and FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

