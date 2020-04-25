Quasarcoin (QAC) Price Down 19.9% Over Last 7 Days

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Quasarcoin has a market cap of $423,260.71 and approximately $1,953.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quasarcoin has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar. One Quasarcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quasarcoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00063764 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 83.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000143 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quasarcoin Coin Profile

Quasarcoin (CRYPTO:QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,415,264 coins and its circulating supply is 168,415,264 coins. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org.

Quasarcoin Coin Trading

Quasarcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quasarcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quasarcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.