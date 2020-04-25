QunQun (QUN) Price Up 0.6% Over Last Week

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. In the last week, QunQun has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One QunQun coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $7.50, $32.15 and $13.77. QunQun has a market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $381,216.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QunQun alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00052444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.84 or 0.04413340 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00064604 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00037464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013211 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009060 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003234 BTC.

QunQun Profile

QunQun (QUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,528,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 696,132,192 coins. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io.

Buying and Selling QunQun

QunQun can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $13.77, $24.43, $5.60, $50.98, $18.94, $7.50, $33.94, $32.15, $51.55, $24.68 and $20.33. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QunQun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QunQun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.