QunQun Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $155,918.00 (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 24th. In the last seven days, QunQun has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QunQun coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $18.94, $51.55 and $24.68. QunQun has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $155,918.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00052663 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $340.26 or 0.04500739 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00065472 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00037173 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013322 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009528 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003200 BTC.

QunQun Coin Profile

QunQun (CRYPTO:QUN) is a coin. It launched on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,528,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 696,132,192 coins. QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io.

QunQun Coin Trading

QunQun can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $5.60, $50.98, $24.68, $24.43, $13.77, $33.94, $51.55, $18.94, $32.15, $20.33 and $10.39. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

