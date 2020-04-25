Radium One Day Trading Volume Tops $834.00 (RADS)

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 25th. One Radium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00005728 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Upbit. Radium has a market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $834.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Radium has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00019897 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000490 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 50.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Radium Coin Profile

Radium (RADS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 4,007,947 coins and its circulating supply is 3,989,356 coins. The official website for Radium is radiumcore.org. The official message board for Radium is blog.radiumcore.org. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radium

Radium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Upbit and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radium using one of the exchanges listed above.

