Ragnarok One Day Trading Volume Hits $58.00 (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded down 28.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Ragnarok has a market capitalization of $6,104.53 and $58.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ragnarok coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. During the last week, Ragnarok has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.79 or 0.02575660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00215679 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00060458 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00050056 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Ragnarok Coin Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,577,090 coins and its circulating supply is 16,155,679 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io.

Ragnarok Coin Trading

Ragnarok can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

