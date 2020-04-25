Rapids (RPD) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $877.00

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Rapids token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. Rapids has a market capitalization of $211,184.86 and approximately $877.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rapids has traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013300 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.02 or 0.02578476 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00214957 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00060489 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00050161 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Rapids Token Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 22,467,273,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,451,315,879 tokens. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD.

Rapids Token Trading

Rapids can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

