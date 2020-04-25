Raven Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $959,875.22 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 22% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $959,875.22 and approximately $10,231.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded up 64.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013269 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $197.04 or 0.02591461 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00214275 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00060605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00049811 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000817 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,212,272,109 tokens. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

