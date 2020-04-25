Ravencoin Market Cap Tops $118.29 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $118.29 million and $20.29 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0196 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, Upbit, Cryptohub and Nanex. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013245 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.31 or 0.02590749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00214877 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00060729 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00050079 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 6,021,925,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, CryptoBridge, Graviex, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Cryptohub, QBTC, Upbit, IDCM and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.